Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,408.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. 497,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,707,855. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after acquiring an additional 396,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,184,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 192,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

