Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells 1,203 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Deneen Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 756,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.33. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

