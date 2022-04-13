Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at $878,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 756,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,392. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LivePerson by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in LivePerson by 598.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 16.6% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 191,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPSN. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

