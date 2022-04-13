Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Sells 22,973 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,448. The stock has a market cap of $793.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 193,085 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

