Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 5,491 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pinterest by 24.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 9.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 76.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

