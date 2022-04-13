Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $97,176.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,343.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $105,913.60.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,695. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 29.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $982,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

