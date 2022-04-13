Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50.

Reading International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,106. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.