Insider Selling: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Sells 270,000 Shares of Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,353. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.36. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 591,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.