Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 8,510 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 1,322,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

