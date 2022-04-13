Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Sells 95 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $21,261.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Mccalman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.58. 837,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,653. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $227.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Hershey by 103.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Hershey by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

