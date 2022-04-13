Insider Selling: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) CEO Sells 27,681 Shares of Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,775. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.