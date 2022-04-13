Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells 10,047 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $515,009.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,826.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 5,631 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $284,309.19.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -738.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Verint Systems by 267.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

