Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Sells 34,045 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $137,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,559,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZVIA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 223,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,139. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

