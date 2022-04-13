Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 12,109 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 904,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zuora by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Zuora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

