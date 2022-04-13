Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.47. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 65,604 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. 2,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

