Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of INSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $23.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.
About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
