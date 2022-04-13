Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of INSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,551,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,486,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.