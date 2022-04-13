Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $287.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.33.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $255.20 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.46.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

