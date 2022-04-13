Installed Building Products (IBP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

3/21/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

3/18/2022 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

3/2/2022 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

2/28/2022 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $135.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 4,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

