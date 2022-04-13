Integra Resources (ITRG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT: ITRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/31/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2022 – Integra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Integra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50.

3/22/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2022 – Integra Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Integra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2022 – Integra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$4.00.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 174,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

