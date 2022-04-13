Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.96. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 57.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,373,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $85.21 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

