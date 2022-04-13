Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,300,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,087,511 shares in the company, valued at $200,780,840.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $1,298,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,291,400.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. 501,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,541. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

