Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.