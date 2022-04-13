Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.90.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

