Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFS. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 737,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125,380 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

