International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.70.

NYSE:IFF opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

