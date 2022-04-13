Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.70 ($2.93) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.02) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.10 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.90 ($3.15).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.60) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

