inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTEST’s earnings. inTEST reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTEST will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow inTEST.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About inTEST (Get Rating)
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
