Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Portfolio Manager Sells $16,021.80 in Stock

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $16,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,736. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
