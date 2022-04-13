Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

