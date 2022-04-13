Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 17,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.