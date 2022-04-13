Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VLT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 17,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $15.34.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
