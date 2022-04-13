Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 1,082.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.