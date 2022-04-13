Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

OIA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.