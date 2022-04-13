Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Sells $26,064.50 in Stock

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,786. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.