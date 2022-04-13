Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Sells $26,064.50 in Stock

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,786. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

