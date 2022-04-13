Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 414.8% in March

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 562,886 shares during the period.

VRIG opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

