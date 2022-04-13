Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, analysts expect that Investar will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 over the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Investar by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 35.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

