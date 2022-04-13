Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for British Land (BLND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of British Land (LON: BLND) recently:

4/13/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.47) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – British Land had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.47) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – British Land had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 517.20 ($6.74). 1,261,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.93. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,628 shares of company stock worth $867,406.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

