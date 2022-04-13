Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for British Land (BLND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of British Land (LON: BLND) recently:
- 4/13/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.47) price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – British Land had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.47) price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – British Land had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 517.20 ($6.74). 1,261,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.93. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89.
In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,628 shares of company stock worth $867,406.
