Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cameco (CCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cameco (TSE: CCO) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

4/12/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

4/1/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$33.00.

3/23/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

Shares of TSE CCO traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,636. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.12. Cameco Co. has a one year low of C$19.50 and a one year high of C$41.05. The company has a market cap of C$15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.58.

Get Cameco Co alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,292.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.