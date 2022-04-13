Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

3/1/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.42. 26,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Co alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.