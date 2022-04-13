INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:INVO opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.79.
About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.
