IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,979,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $4,305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

About IO Biotech (Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.