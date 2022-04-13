Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.