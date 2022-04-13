Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
