IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $429,000.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 40,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,511. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.