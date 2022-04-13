iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $146.28. 1,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,621. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,862,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.