iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will report $86.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.75 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $74.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $407.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $501.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,621. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.33. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

