IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CFO James C. Gerber Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE IRNT opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. IronNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
About IronNet
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
