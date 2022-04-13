IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CFO James C. Gerber Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE IRNT opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. IronNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IronNet by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IronNet by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

