IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

