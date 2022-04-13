iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 76.8% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the March 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $72.20.
