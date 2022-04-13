iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 539.6% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IBTE stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

