iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, an increase of 395.3% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EMXC stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

