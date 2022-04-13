Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ISR stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

